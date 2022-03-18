I went in with 5$ on my break and was able to score 2 nice quality prerolls. Not a hit on them, but its a small selection compared to places around, but this dispensary is new as of this review.. Definitely will go again, very nice and welcoming staff!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.