G.Lion on October 19, 2017

I've been to just about every dispensary around the area, The Farmacy definitly stands out in a few aspects. The guys there are very informative and will take the time to ensure you have the best product for a your specific needs. They all seem to promote a mature and professional setting. The atmosphere is upbeat and everyone is seemingly happy. Selection over all was good, and they promoted multiple products that I didn't even know existed. I will promote this location to others, and look forward to my next visit with The Farmacy. :D