Karenssinmd
The people are very helpful and kind ..good product..
4.8
10 reviews
Be sure to wear a gas mask so you don't choke on the 6 nauseating/endocrine disrupting Glade plug-in air fresheners they have poisoning what little oxygen is in the building. How do they expect you to smell the product??
We are sorry for that you didn't have a great experience with us. As a cannery town, sometimes we have endure the smell of hard work. We do in fact spray Glade Air Freshener when needed. We promise that what you smelled that day was better than if we had not sprayed. It seems either way we would have been destined to insult olfactory senses.
I went in here a while back to check out the place and was greeted by not one but two people, Charles and Greg. Both were very helpful and patient with me as I selected what I wanted. They were both very knowledgeable and help me pick out an awesome sativa. If you want good service and good quality product come see these guys.
Dirty arm farm on the coast!! i love it! you guys rock. lots of TOP shelf extracts.
Great spot, really nice folks. All edibles for me, so can’t comment on the flower, but service was like talking to a friend. A+
Appreciate you boss, Thanks for taking time out of your day to let the folks out there know what we represent. Have a great day, -Farmacy Team
Best place in Astoria. Great services, good prices, and always fresh products.
Thank you Npog99, We appreciate the Kind words we are always doing our best at ensuring that we have a wide array of fresh, competitively priced flowers for the good folks and visitors of Astoria. Hope to see you in the near future, Have a Great Day -The Farmacy Team
ALL THE SHOPS IN ASTORIA NEED TO COME HERE!!! This is how you sell weed. They have it all, multiple strains, in pure indicas, and sativas and of course multiple hybrids but they are more than happy to tell you which hybrid is more dominant, indica/sativa. This is the company! I HATE GOING TO THE REST OF THE SHOPS!!! Now they need to get Indigo Pro and I'll never have to go anywhere else.
I've been to just about every dispensary around the area, The Farmacy definitly stands out in a few aspects. The guys there are very informative and will take the time to ensure you have the best product for a your specific needs. They all seem to promote a mature and professional setting. The atmosphere is upbeat and everyone is seemingly happy. Selection over all was good, and they promoted multiple products that I didn't even know existed. I will promote this location to others, and look forward to my next visit with The Farmacy. :D
Thank you so very much, G.Lion, for your review. We try our very best with every customer, and it is a very rewarding experience to know we were able to provide you with good service, and that our budtenders were informative . The Farmacy Team thanks you for your kind words. We hope to keep serving you just as well, in the future. We look forward to your next visit, G.Lion!
Best place ever! That guys are awesome :)
Thanks so much! We try hard to bring you awesome products backed by awesome customer service :)
I have returned to this store many times,and have never been disappointed.