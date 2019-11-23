Follow
from Unknown Brand
99%
THC
1%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$99991 g
In-store only
Titans Kind Gummies Watermelon - Sativa
from Titans Kind
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$14each
In-store only
All Products
Salmon River OG
from Pud's Buds
29.16%
THC
2.1%
CBD
Salmon River OG
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dr Who
from Meraki Gardens
26.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Llama Tsunami
from Unknown Brand
0.7%
THC
13%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shamangie #3
from Unknown Brand
8.6%
THC
8.6%
CBD
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Unknown Brand
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Birthday Cake
from Unknown Brand
20.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies
from Unknown Brand
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SPK (Fka; Sour Patch Ki*s)
from Unknown Brand
28.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
SPK
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
J1
from Unknown Brand
20.6%
THC
0.28%
CBD
J1
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie
from Unknown Brand
13.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White '99
from Cloud Cover Cannabis (Oregon)
27.2%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OPen Cartidges (assorted - 1G)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Botanical Labs Shatter
from Botanical Labs
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$12.51 g
In-store only
Flapjax Extracts Live Resin
from Flapjax Extracts
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Huckleberry Diesel
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Hash Rosin
from Happy Cabbage Farms
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Viola Live Resins
from Viola
80%
THC
0%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Echo Electuary Now 'N' Later Pull-N-Snap
from Echo Electuary
76.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Now'N'Later
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Echo Electuary Piehoe Pull-N-Snap
from Echo Electuary
77.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Piehoe
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Natural Gas Rocket Fuel Live Rosin
from Natural Gas Extracts
69.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Rocket Fuel
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Rebel Roots RSO Elektra CBD 643mg
from Rebel Roots Farms
6.7%
THC
64.2%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Siskiyou CBD RSO
from Siskiyou Sungrown
25mg
THC
600mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
Siskiyou CBD Tincture
from Siskiyou Sungrown
31.96mg
THC
614mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
Siskiyou THC RSO
from Siskiyou Sungrown
600mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
Giants Drinks
from Mirth Provisions
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
None
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Enjoy - Hybrid Punch - CannaShot
from ENJOY Cannabis Co.
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$12.5each
In-store only
Enjoy - Indica Berry - CannaShot
from ENJOY Cannabis Co.
50mg
THC
5mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$12.5each
In-store only
Siskiyou 1:1 RSO
from Siskiyou Sungrown
348.3mg
THC
315.5mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Siskiyou 1:1 Tincture
from Siskiyou Sungrown
360.94mg
THC
368.52mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Siskiyou THC TIncture
from Siskiyou Sungrown
655mg
THC
9.26mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Titans Kind Gummies Grape - Indica
from Titans Kind
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
CAPTN Crunch
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Wyld Gummies Hybrid Huckleberry
from Wyld
50%
THC
0%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Wyld Gummies Marionberry-Indica
from Wyld
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Wyld Gummies Raspberry-Sativa
from Wyld
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$20each
In-store only
WYLD MED Raspberry Sativa
from Wyld
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Smokes by the Grow 10pk
from Smokes by the Grow
21%
THC
0%
CBD
SK-47
Strain
$20pack of 10
In-store only
Lady Jays 10pks TKO
from Lady Jays
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Matanuska Thunder Fuck
Strain
$36pack of 10
In-store only
Truly Medley 4 packs
from Truly Oreganic
24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Honey Badger Haze
Strain
$18pack of 4
In-store only
House Rolled 0.5g Prerolls
from House
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
12