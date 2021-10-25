We are located on East Chestnut just a mile or so before you get to Highway 65! Come and see us! Our mission is to relieve suffering in the communities we serve by making exceptional medicinal cannabis products available to all, with a focus on unparalleled customer service and thoughtful patient education. Simply put, we’re a local group of people who are grateful for the opportunity to educate our community about what cannabis is and isn’t capable of, and to personalize the ways people use it to heal.