Maryjimenez7425
I love farmers market me n my boyfriend rick Hansen always buy chemmy Jones n gorilla glue Good service just wish they would stack
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
I love farmers market me n my boyfriend rick Hansen always buy chemmy Jones n gorilla glue Good service just wish they would stack
My favorite dispensary in town! Staff is friendly and products are fuego.
They have great products and the staff is awesome!!
I love Monday Munchies. My brother-in-law has cancer and the Wanna edibles really help him eat when he has no appetite.
I am a regular customer there I go there all the time great place good prices and great greens.
Every single time, we are more than satisfied. The only shop my girlfriend and I patron anymore. Consistent quality, and always patient, helpful, and fun interactions with the staff. We are regulars and don't plan to change that! Thanks Jon
THE absolute only place we go, the staff is awesome the atmosphere is always super chill and the bud tenders are always attentive and informative.
The environment is calm, easygoing, the prices of the product is amazing, The staff is down to earth. We have been recommending this store to everybody we know. Love this place <3
E.J. is always upbeat, positive energy, excellent customer service 😀 We won't go anywhere else because of the budtenders here.
The quality of their bud is pretty good. The service has always been really good for me. Their budtenders are very friendly and helpful. I rarely have to wait more than say five minutes to be helped. The atmosphere is cool...its very feng shui how they've set up their lobby and waiting area. Also the word cozy comes to mind.