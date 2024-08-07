I am a medical patient have been since 2023 I am familiar with dispensaries I have been to the Forest dispensary in Mt Carmel Tobasco 5 times 1 time they didnt have the product the 2nd time was the opening day of rec cannabis 8/6/24 they told me at first they couldnt sell me what i wanted then came back 15 min later and said it was available for med only and i have a medical card also my discount went down 5% and I was very tight on funds i walked there they're waiting room was like a sauna I gave the girl my med card and ID then she asked me agin if I were a med patient there are 2 other dispensaries close which i would recommend over theForest honestly