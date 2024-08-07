DISPENSARY
The Forest - Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH
2.0(2 reviews)
f........o
August 7, 2024
I am a medical patient have been since 2023 I am familiar with dispensaries I have been to the Forest dispensary in Mt Carmel Tobasco 5 times 1 time they didnt have the product the 2nd time was the opening day of rec cannabis 8/6/24 they told me at first they couldnt sell me what i wanted then came back 15 min later and said it was available for med only and i have a medical card also my discount went down 5% and I was very tight on funds i walked there they're waiting room was like a sauna I gave the girl my med card and ID then she asked me agin if I were a med patient there are 2 other dispensaries close which i would recommend over theForest honestly
m........h
August 12, 2024
they don't care for their medical patients anymore since recreational went into effect...they only give 10% discount since rec sales started.....was 30%.....which if not prepared for at time of pickup since not noted on line the change.,,,u can use your debit card for and additional 3.50......greedy is the only word......uplift is taking care of their medical customers so i recommend you go there.,,,,, do not recommend forest dispensaries for future purchases....maybe their goal is to serve rec only.....GREEDY......so in order to send this review thru I have to check one of the 3 boxes below. so was not my first time.....would not recommend....will not shop again until they bring back the 30% discount for medical patients..