ThatBubonic on September 19, 2019

I've been shopping here for quite a while now, usually go in every other Thursday morning to take advantage of their current ounce sales. I've not had a single strain from them that I have not liked. Service has always been great and as a medical user I weigh everything when I get home. Not once has the weight been low, always been on point. Rewards system is great, as a heavy consumer I regularly rack up enough points for the 25% off reward. I don't know what else to add other than keep on keeping on, you guys are great!