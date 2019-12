carissa1981 on November 22, 2019

This is the only place I have gone to and the service and quality has been going downhill for months. They give me the wrong stuff most of the time when I order online, half of the employees don't know what the heck they are doing, and I've gotten sick 3 times and had to have a procedure done to figure out what was wrong, turns out it was moldy or bad weed that I had purchased here. I actually just got some two nights ago that is almost 4 years old. Will be finding somewhere else to go from now on...