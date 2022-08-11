Diggin’ the spot, Dudes. Good quality flower. Staff all seem to be friendly folks. Environment is chill without the clinical feel of some places. Added bonus, they’re the only ones I’ve noticed so far who has a loyalty program. I’m not one to wear advertising for most, but I’ll rock their gear, no problem.
I Have To Say This Place Is Hands Down One Of The Friendliest Places I Have Ever Been To..The Staff Was Very Helpful And Patient Walking Me Through Their Product..I Highly Recommend These Guys…I’d Give Them A Six Doobie Rating If I Hadn’t Smoked The Sixth..lol
