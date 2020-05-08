Truegirl0304
Great service and awesome product! Highly recommend.
Thanks for the review - we absolutely appreciate the feedback!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
6 reviews
Great service and awesome product! Highly recommend.
Thanks for the review - we absolutely appreciate the feedback!
Great service every time we go in. Robin is very helpful and knowledgeable! They have the highest quality flower and edibles and they are open seven days a week!!!
Love being able to serve our patients 7 days a week!
This place is classy...always welcoming and accommodating. Rotating menu so that keeps things fresh. I can tell they really care about their product and educating people about the importance of quality. Definitely a weekly venture for me and my girl. Thanks Puff PEEPS!
Glad you like our rotating menu!
Everyone here is super kind and helpful; they also have the best products I've tried and always have great deals. I've been going here for almost a year now and will continue to do so!
So appreciative that we have been able to serve you for almost a year already!
Unmatched customer service. Great selection of strains and cbd. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, never talking down but always educating. This is the #1 dispensary in the Fryeburg area and well worth going out of your way to visit. 5/5 will be back again.
Education is key to our patients happiness. Thanks for your support.
Knowledgeable and very helpful staff! Great selection of products to choose from. One stop shop for everything you need cannabis related. Orange caramel candies taste really good and get the job done!
Thanks for the review - we will be sure to keep those caramels stocked for you!