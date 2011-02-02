SnakesFire
I love The Green Door. Professional service with positive upbeat staff! way to go guys, keep up the great work cause this is my new "greendeal" 👌😎🤙🏼Guys go check out Sara she knows her stuff and you won't be disappointed!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
I love The Green Door. Professional service with positive upbeat staff! way to go guys, keep up the great work cause this is my new "greendeal" 👌😎🤙🏼Guys go check out Sara she knows her stuff and you won't be disappointed!!
they got some dopey dope tree
Great Store
Small store, with friendly staff and nice selection of affordable, quality products. Budtender was not pushy and was very helpful. Very good prices! Thank you!
The Green Door is one of my 3 top favorite shops in all of Seattle! These folx rock!! The staff that work there are dedicated to providing a great experience for their customers, are very knowledgeable, and are really friendly and tolerant. Everything I've ever gotten from here has been amazing. Even their cheap buds are top shelf quality! I am so grateful to live within walking distance of these folx :) TGD also has a loyalty program where you check in with your phone #/email to rack up points, for every 20 check ins you can get 10% off your order!
Really helpful tenders, great prices, and quick service.
Great little dispensary-my new favorite. The people that work there are super helpful and nice, good product too. I'll definitely visit again when I'm in Seattle.
Great location, friendly and helpful staff. They even open the door for ya (when they see you on the cameras before hand that is ;) ) decent selection of flower-oils
Very cool shop with guys that are happy to help a newb like me. Excellent pricing and good atmosphere.
I'm so happy you guys are back!! Don't leave again! you guys are nice and helpful and I'm finally happy!
Thank you! We appreciate your business.