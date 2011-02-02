archaeum on May 28, 2018

The Green Door is one of my 3 top favorite shops in all of Seattle! These folx rock!! The staff that work there are dedicated to providing a great experience for their customers, are very knowledgeable, and are really friendly and tolerant. Everything I've ever gotten from here has been amazing. Even their cheap buds are top shelf quality! I am so grateful to live within walking distance of these folx :) TGD also has a loyalty program where you check in with your phone #/email to rack up points, for every 20 check ins you can get 10% off your order!