The Green Door - Shawnee
About this dispensary
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
121 E Main St, Shawnee, OK
License DAAA-E11D-XZVX
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9:30am-7:30pm
9:30am-7:30pm
9:30am-7:30pm
9:30am-7:30pm
9:30am-8:30pm
9:30am-8:30pm
Closed