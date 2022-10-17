Experience Nature Like Never Before At THE GREEN GUYS OF FULTON, we take pride in creating high quality, hemp-derived products you can trust. There are a wide range of medical issues and other scenarios that our CBD and THC products are used for, our items tackle these issues using the finest full spectrum CBD available. They will quickly become a part of your everyday routine. Our company is part of a chain, and the Fulton location is the latest venture. However, do not be fooled new location and newly approved area for our products; our company is ready with knowledge, customer service, resources and products for all customers. Our dedicated team truly believes in the power of nature to instill harmony and balance in our lives, and this shines through in every product we offer. THE GREEN GUYS OF FULTON Our goal is to provide our community with high grade products that improve their health and wellness through natural means.