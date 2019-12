Lateralthirdeye on October 27, 2019

The one time I've been here the budtender was short and unfriendly with me, and seemed uninterested and annoyed in answering my questions when it was my very first time in the store. Makes me apprehensive about going back. The guy who rang me up was nice and apologetic for his coworkers attitude. But it doesn't make up for being made to feel worthless upon first coming into the store.