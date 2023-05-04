The Green Nugget- Pullman
The Green Nugget- Pullman
Leafly member since 2017
Followers: 42
1340 SE Bishop Blvd, Pullman, WA
License 414995
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
8:30am - 10pm
monday
8:30am - 10pm
tuesday
8:30am - 10pm
wednesday
8:30am - 10pm
thursday
8:30am - 10pm
friday
8:30am - 10pm
saturday
8:30am - 10pm
Photos of The Green Nugget- Pullman
15 Reviews of The Green Nugget- Pullman
T........y
February 1, 2021
This place is absolutely awesome! The best part of what sets this location apart from others is the staff!! Jackie is awesome and knows her stuff!!
K........b
December 27, 2020
We're just buds is always on point. Good bud for fare prices 🤙💯💨
N........0
October 8, 2020
Usually when I come in here I recieve good service however last time I was there I was made to feel like trash because I also shop at Satori. Ive also spend hundreds of dollars at Just Buds so now I wont be going back ever again
m........r
August 7, 2020
They were so nice and treated me with the dignity and respect I didn't get with their competitor. They have a great selection and fair prices. I'm looking forward to doing ALL my business with them❤.