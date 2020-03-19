We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
1. Monday Special - 10% Off all Edibles.
2. Tuesday Special - 10% Off Storewide. excluding our house Concentrates
3. Wednesday Special - 5% Off all our already low price House Concentrates
4. Thursday Special - 10% Off Storewide - only if you wear Tie Dye Shirt or Pants.
5. Friday Special - 10% Off any Flower Strain if you buy three or more grams. Also buy 3 of our house concentrates for $100 and get additional 5% Off.
6. Saturday Special - $5 Off any check of $25 before taxes. And $10 Off any check of $100 or more before taxes.
7. Sunday Special - 10% Off Storewide - excluding house concentrates - if you wear your favorite Music Group T-Shirt.