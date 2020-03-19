MaryJaneLePlant on April 2, 2020

The Green Reef has my heart, I'm not gonna lie. I feel like this group of friendly and considerate Bud Tenders go above and beyond to make sure I am over-the-top satisfied and well pleased. The strains available are top-shelf even when you order from a lower shelf. The Green Reef has this product grouping of immense quality, even if you say "surprise me" for your selection you couldn't possibly be disappointed. The awesome vibe inside the dispensary and camaraderie from the folks that run it keeps me coming back, along with a great appreciation for the strains and products available. Their loyalty points system is truly a blessing!