Deals
The Greenhouse of Walled lake Is excited to announce that we will be open for recreational sales on March 14th. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for updates. Available Cartridge Brands: Platinum, Mary's Medicinals, Monster Pods, MKX Managers Specials available from 4:20 - 7:10pm Daily! Dori Balm Recovery Rub 375mg: 2 for $39 Regular price $35 / each Green Mitten Botaniclas CBD Capsules: $69 Regular price $80 / each Galactic Meds Tincture Peaceful Pet: 2 For $69 Regular price $40 / each Cannalicious RSO Darts 2 for $79 Regular price $45 / each Monster Medibles Wild Cherry 2 x 33mg: $9.99 MKX AC/DC 1g CBD Cartridge: 5 for $99 Regular price $50/ each Entire “For the love of Charlies” Product line 60% off - - Seniors and Veterans 10% off all cannabis products - - - - Ask about our Customer Rewards Points Program - - Discounts do not stack with other discounts or specials and cannot be combined. Must present Military ID at register for Military discount. Discount does not apply to non cannabis items or paraphernalia. While Supplies Last. Exclusions may apply.
The Greenhouse of Walled lake Is excited to announce that we will be open for recreational sales on March 14th. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for updates. Available Cartridge Brands: Platinum, Mary's Medicinals, Monster Pods, MKX Managers Specials available from 4:20 - 7:10pm Daily! Dori Balm Recovery Rub 375mg: 2 for $39 Regular price $35 / each Green Mitten Botaniclas CBD Capsules: $69 Regular price $80 / each Galactic Meds Tincture Peaceful Pet: 2 For $69 Regular price $40 / each Cannalicious RSO Darts 2 for $79 Regular price $45 / each Monster Medibles Wild Cherry 2 x 33mg: $9.99 MKX AC/DC 1g CBD Cartridge: 5 for $99 Regular price $50/ each Entire “For the love of Charlies” Product line 60% off - - Seniors and Veterans 10% off all cannabis products - - - - Ask about our Customer Rewards Points Program - - Discounts do not stack with other discounts or specials and cannot be combined. Must present Military ID at register for Military discount. Discount does not apply to non cannabis items or paraphernalia. While Supplies Last. Exclusions may apply.