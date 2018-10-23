maholla420 on May 2, 2019

I started getting my medicine at this dispensary in January, they have been wonderful. I've used this medicine for 50 years their compassion is amazing. I'm cancer survivor and they now carry Rick Simpson Oil and I'm also using the THC Creme for a knee that needs fully replaced it has changed my life. I feel 15 years younger and can go back to only flower for minor issues and the smile that also brings me amazing inspiration. In reply to an earlier comment on strain potency. I have seen some strains I would not purchase but having been a job coach before retirement, this is a new industry and they don't bait and switch their customers, as happened to my friend at another store, you see what you by. They cannot take a loss on a product they got stuck with. And Marijuana is like pizza none of them are bad, just some are better!