The Half Oz - Grenada
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
1329 Sunset Dr, Grenada, MS
License DSPY013522
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 2pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until tomorrow at 10am CT
