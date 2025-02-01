Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Accessory
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
The Half Oz - Starkville
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 3
605 South Jackson St. Ste C, Starkville, MS
License DSPY006853
ATMStorefrontVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 5pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
9am - 2pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 9am CT
Photos of The Half Oz - Starkville
Promotions at The Half Oz - Starkville
Updates from The Half Oz - Starkville
0 Reviews of The Half Oz - Starkville
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.