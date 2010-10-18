stonerbitch14 on August 16, 2016

Great little spot, I love that it doesn't look like what it is. I think it's important to feel safe and comfortable, this place is super welcoming and very clean not a huge place but plenty big enough! My favorite thing ever is the nursery window where you can drool at the babies as they bask in the lights! Beautiful store for sure! Huge thanks to my friends for the referral, which they are very generous about!