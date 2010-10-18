Mgiaguerra
Can I get a hello how are you before you take my money? It doesn’t take much effort to simply greet someone.
4.5
10 reviews
Best dispo in the Springs...don’t believe me? Go there and see, I love the window into the grow too!!!
I love this place but a little disappointed that the strain type is not on the baggie. But it’s ok to guess...
I spoke love this place. The ppl have been nothing but..AMAZING friendly very enjoyable visits..and as ALWays . the NUGGS are absolutely stunning... Thanx to the staff for the warm welcome as a new patient..
Great and professional staff..Great medicine and prices are reasonable..One of top 10 dispensaries n The springs..eep up the great work..🐞🐞🐞🐞🐞
wow. really is the only word that cones to mind awesome flower and concentrate and there staff is awesome ☆★☆ been here for years can't find a better dispensary
Perfect location, very friendly and helpful staff. Store front is discreet and waiting area is comfortable.
Great little spot, I love that it doesn't look like what it is. I think it's important to feel safe and comfortable, this place is super welcoming and very clean not a huge place but plenty big enough! My favorite thing ever is the nursery window where you can drool at the babies as they bask in the lights! Beautiful store for sure! Huge thanks to my friends for the referral, which they are very generous about!
very nice staff and very friendly
First visit and I maxed out lol All the bud looked and smoked great along with the ear wax and the nectar! Can't wait to member as soon as I get my card