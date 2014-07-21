endorphins on September 6, 2019

The people working here are nice, all gravy there. But the reason I came... Oi. This place is a crock... they don’t provide real medicine as they’ll have you sign off on it when you first become a patient. (5 pages of warnings of possible contaminants, mold as the weed is prepackaged well in advance creating a stale and dried out product). Terpene levels of 1% or less.🤭 sounds like Marlboro type cannabis, to me. (Run of the mill, “doo doo sauce”!) Then again, after contributing to a real medicinal market in California, looking at CT’s “deranged” cannabis program is like seeing the government control the people as if they were your puppet master. Threading you along just like the puppet master FISTS his dummy. The cannabis in CT has minimal terpene values which in turn equals minimal medicinal value, it really looks like drug dealing as someone is just out to get you high. @thehealingcorner took down my first IG post, then they blocked me from their IG page the second time I responded to the photo posted (they wanted to hear how great they are... so I told them, precisely this -I copied&pasted-. Stand up to the facts @thehealingcorner, patients in Cali would laugh at CT “medicinal program”. It’s like big pharma moved in with minimal health intentions, they’re just out to take your money. SHAME! Keep craft cannabis alive, STOP THE MONEY GRAB!