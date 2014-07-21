HealingHiker83
**ANYONE WHO HAS LEFT A POOR REVIEW OF THIS PLACE MUST BE ANGRY, VINDICTIVE PEOPLE** simply put, they provide the greatest customer service I’ve ever experienced. Everyone from the security guard to the pharmacists are all very kind, compassionate, and knowledgeable individuals who are ready and willing to help. They bust their butts in there. it can get very busy in there at times, but they are all very accessible. I’ve never walked out of there without a smile on my face. They play a very important part of my life so it feels like I’m with friends and family. I’d NEVER even think about going anywhere else. Viva la Healing Corner