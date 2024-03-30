Dude. This place is for real. I am a regular smoker of cannabis. I smoke cannabis multiple times a day every day. With my first order, I ordered sample packs and one that I chose was Phuk’d Up 420mg THCA Gummies. Typically for me, a dose that high doesn't really mean I will get crazy high. Also, my tolerance for gummies is usually very high, I regularly take 100mg gummies of THC and feel only moderately high. But, the Phuk'd Up 420mg gummies are the best gummies I have ever used, no lie. I've tried dozens over the 15 years I've been a cannabis user. They are an experience, the body high is incredibly, and it feels very buzzy in the best possible way.