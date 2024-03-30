5 Reviews of The Hemp Doctor
4.4(5)
write a review
4.8
Quality
4.2
Service
4.2
Atmosphere
Sort by
Most Helpful
y........w
March 30, 2024
Wish this place did pickup. It’s my only, go-to place. Super knowledgeable and great staff.
s........4
August 11, 2022
Very high quality products, and the only place I shop. They have everything you need. I have been shopping with The Hemp Doctor for years and recently moved, and now shop on their website! Employees are very knowledgeable and exceptional customer service! Highly recommend.
m........x
October 28, 2024
Dude. This place is for real. I am a regular smoker of cannabis. I smoke cannabis multiple times a day every day. With my first order, I ordered sample packs and one that I chose was Phuk’d Up 420mg THCA Gummies. Typically for me, a dose that high doesn't really mean I will get crazy high. Also, my tolerance for gummies is usually very high, I regularly take 100mg gummies of THC and feel only moderately high. But, the Phuk'd Up 420mg gummies are the best gummies I have ever used, no lie. I've tried dozens over the 15 years I've been a cannabis user. They are an experience, the body high is incredibly, and it feels very buzzy in the best possible way.
n........s
December 6, 2024
I enjoy their products but customer service is terrible. I have had 3 orders from them bounce between 2 postal distribution centers for days until some intervention got the package on track. I tried to correspond with THD customer service to find out if there was an issue they could address on their end but the customer service rep only sent some boilerplate nonsense which was absolutely not helpful. It takes a week longer than it should for their packages to arrive to me and it's only The Hemp Doctor packages that have this issue. I had to find a new source because it's unreliable doing business with THD.