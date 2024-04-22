This place is dope and the owner is approachable, helpful, funny and chill AF. Lots of cool drinks and product. Great selection of flower and vapes as well as CB based edibles if that's your speed. The atmosphere is very relaxed and cozy with places to sit and socialize. If you haven't been here yet, definitely make it a priority, you won't be disappointed. This isn't your run of the mill shop, it's way more than that.