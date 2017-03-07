smokeythebear22
Great place! Just stopped in to try a new place, great atmosphere and knowledgeable staff which I’ve noticed is kind of lacking in Denver. And the weed is gas and prices are great! Well done! Will he retuning very soon!
4.8
10 reviews
awesome location with very knowledgeable and friendly staff. will definitely be returning!
AMAZING customer service at this shop! The consistence with which the team here sets the VIBE just right at their shop is pretty impressive! Factor in the nice variety of products and great pricing, and you know this is the shop for YOU! PUREVIBE gladly recommends The Herbal Center at Broadway!
THESE LADIES ARE AMAZING!!!! great products available, couldn’t ask for better customer service and THE MUSIC!! Omg the music. I could recommend this place more.!
Great place. The atmosphere here is super friendly. The bud tenders arent pushy amd have a great knowledge of the products they carry.
Love this place my go to shop for great recreational prices and service
Prices are always great and they got the best flower as well as the nicest bud tenders in town. Anna was super sweet my last visit!
Good location and prices. Dani was very educated and helped me find the right product. Would definitely recommend to others.
Fuck yeah Jonathan took care of us and was patient with our questions
Two thumbs up! Thank you!