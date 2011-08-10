Tdawg253510
just hope for a functionalable online menu like most dispensaries have on LEAFLY.
4.7
10 reviews
I come here often. I have my favorite budtenders that I like seeing when I come in - it's like catching up with friends. I tend to come here because of it's VIP perks.
The staff is so nice! My partner and I started going here after we moved into the apartments nearby and I'm glad we switched dispensaries. They are always helpful, flexible, and fun to talk to at the counter- working within your budget and to help u find the best high. They never advertise their discounted products but THG has great prices for great weed if u look for them.
Don't waste your time. Highest prices in all of the land and very little selection. $16 for the same exact grams I get for $11 at other locations.
Been here several times. Only one bad experience with an employee that wasn't nice, but everyone else has been great. I always look for recommendations on different strains and the staff seems knowledgeable for the most part. Definitely give them a shot!
Really nice staff. I had numerous questions about CO2 oil cartridges, and they patiently and thoroughly answered them. Purchased two Interra oil cartridges, both of which seem fairly high quality. Will definitely be back!
Not great have to fight traffic to get in the dispensary quality sux ,prices are too high no consistency cannabis and no quality control
there workers are amazing friendly and helpful love them...not to many deals but they will find what fit your needs prices and all
One of those places that scans your DL for whatever reason. One time I went they wanted my phone number. Give them a dummy number and you'll be fine. Their product and pricing are top-notch - easily the best weed in Tacoma.
Always treated like a VIP