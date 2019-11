Inconsiderate to someone who can't walk their stairs, but far worse was eating 4mg of their 70% rso...nothing after 45minutes so i take 6mg more. 60 minutes later still literally unaffected! They are selling fake or extremely watered down concentrates!! I should've guessed by how runny i is, this might just be coconut oil that i paid $60 for. I had a similar experience with some distillate from here and thought that was just bad luck but this is ridiculous

Dispensary said:

Hi FrankyZ, First I'd like to apologize if the products did not effect you the way you had hoped. All of our products are bought from other companies, we don't make or grow any of the products we carry and that is because of State Law. We're not sure which exact products you were referring to but we have not had this kind of feedback from other customers so we are also perplexed. We've moved downstairs now so no more stairs!!! It took a while and we have wanted to move downstairs for months, and it finally happened! We hope you come back in to check us out again. If you do and you can let us know which products you had purchased we'll see what we can do to find you a product that works for you. Thanks for the feedback and have a great day! The Herbery