AgingEnt on September 16, 2015

Overall a great retailer. It was spacious and had a medical facility conveniently upstairs. When I visited, the owner was outside doing some gardening work in what looks like it'll be a really nice garden once it comes in. Nice work and beautiful! -- Inside is spacious and there are huge counters. The product is for the most part very very far away from the counter. Handy complete menu like a restaurant helps you pick what's right, and the two budtenders who helped me had no problem grabbing it and letting me look and inspect the packaged usable marijuana. It's a grand display. -- Staff was all helpful and friendly. Huge variety of flower and pricing on products here - from super values to top shelf. -- I will definitely return and recommend!