jerpd3rp
change your menu, all of the acessories are in the flower category.
Thank you! We are working on this issue it seams to be the way it is imported from out POS system.
5.0
10 reviews
Very informative and professional. I love the employees, they always hook the ganja goddess up!
Thank you for the review! We appreciate the kind words!
This is bye far my favorite store out here. I ride the bus into pa from forks just so I can go to this store. I recently received my medical card and register here at this store. Everyone is helpfull and know their shit .
always knowledgeable and helpful. always knowledgeable and helpful.
Lots of Seahawks pride!!! I really enjoyed this shop. I am from Alaska and this was actually the first weed shop I had ever been to. It was a great first experience.
Overall a great retailer. It was spacious and had a medical facility conveniently upstairs. When I visited, the owner was outside doing some gardening work in what looks like it'll be a really nice garden once it comes in. Nice work and beautiful! -- Inside is spacious and there are huge counters. The product is for the most part very very far away from the counter. Handy complete menu like a restaurant helps you pick what's right, and the two budtenders who helped me had no problem grabbing it and letting me look and inspect the packaged usable marijuana. It's a grand display. -- Staff was all helpful and friendly. Huge variety of flower and pricing on products here - from super values to top shelf. -- I will definitely return and recommend!
Only place il go
Excellent selection and often have sales. Staff is friendly and know their product. I have purchased twice from this store and will continue to do so.
Had everything I wanted. Staff, friendly and professional. I'd go back.
My favorite retail location on the Peninsula. Very nice and informative staff and a huge selection of flowers, pre-rolls, and edibles. They pretty much always have some sort of deal going on or something on sale too.