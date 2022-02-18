Locally known, family grown — that’s what you can expect from The Higher Standard Dispensary. We sell quality dispensary related products. Come on in to check out our selection and ask your Bud-Tender about getting a clinic date to acquire your medical card. CBD products can be purchased in our store with no need for a medical card! Led by CEO JJ Thomas, we’re a family-owned and operated company that started off by helping cancer patients. Today, we are proud to offer a great selection of quality products. No matter what you’re searching for, our friendly staff can help you find the products that are perfect for you. Backed by the best customer service in the industry, we’re the dispensary you can count on to take good care of you.