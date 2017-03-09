sisyphusgal on June 15, 2019

I'm posting this review to caution folks on using their online ordering system. The inventory online is not what they have in the store. And double-check your order before paying. They have me the wrong strain and because of the laws, there was nothing they could do to get me the right one, even tho they had the strain in other brands. I'm a medical user and need specific strains. They do have fair prices and a good selection of cartridges, especially if you need CBD.