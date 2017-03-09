Bubbles024
False advertising... Big billboard says closest to SeaTac but in reality Kush 21 is far closer.
4.6
10 reviews
Am a regular and have been going here for several years. The majority of the staff are so friendly and helpful, and even though there always could be a bad budtender apple, this store has been consistent with their customer service. The selection is solid and the weekly deals have great options for all our cannabis needs. I am frequent stopping by for pre-roll Fridays.
Awesome people
Best location in Burien
Justin ruined my experience!!! I’ve been coming into the joint for over a year and couldn’t believe how I was treated. I can’t believe a company would allow a person to continue to work for them after showing such terrible customer service
Best weed and oil In town
Always welcomed with smiling faces. Fantastic customer service in and out. Wonderful recommendations. Absolutely wonderful place to shop!
Orgrow !!! Patrick !
This was the first place I went when I arrived in Seattle last year. The budtenders were super friendly and helpful. I am excited to make a return visit soon. Get that Jackie G ready please! I'm coming back.
QueenoMommy, Thank you so much for the 5 star review! We love our customers and stride to carry exactly what you are looking for, and if we dont have the specific strain finding you something that would make you feel just as great! Thank you so much for the review again, we value all our customers opinions and feedback! See you soon! :)
I'm posting this review to caution folks on using their online ordering system. The inventory online is not what they have in the store. And double-check your order before paying. They have me the wrong strain and because of the laws, there was nothing they could do to get me the right one, even tho they had the strain in other brands. I'm a medical user and need specific strains. They do have fair prices and a good selection of cartridges, especially if you need CBD.
sisyphusgal, We do apolgize for the inconvience of this happening to you as our system with online and our store tend to run a little bit slower of what we have in stock, we will make sure next time your order is reviewed with you before your purchase so you are getting what you are looking for!! To make it up to you, we would like to offer you 10% off your next purchase with us at the joint, in hopes of mending this over.