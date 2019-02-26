Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
This shop has an insane amount of quality flower at a quality price. Our budtender, Jesse, was very knowledgable while being laid back and friendly. Will for sure be back in the future!
wolfleaf
on September 3, 2019
This place is friendly with really good weed and even better deals, I love it and would recommend.
John_mustache
on August 30, 2019
Great place, great people!!!
Krebbs
on August 16, 2019
Amazing staff amazing products
Rjpotter
on August 14, 2019
Super clean. I love the atmosphere
YeahThatScotty
on July 19, 2019
very cool place. Jake was helpful but not over bering at all. we came specifically for xj13 and are really happy to have stopped in. we will certainly come back when in OKC. great prices, great selections
Bulletbandit
on July 15, 2019
Best deals in town! If your a Cannabis smoker and don’t partake in their deals your wrong. Support the people who know what they are doing.
Moon63
on July 8, 2019
My favorite place to come to. Staff is super chill! Product is Top Notch!