Melomoody
Great customer service! Friendly and knowledgeable, helped me pick out some goods within my budget, and was very knowledgeable of the product. Will definitely be stopping in again, my favorite shop I’ve been to in the city so far.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
Great customer service! Friendly and knowledgeable, helped me pick out some goods within my budget, and was very knowledgeable of the product. Will definitely be stopping in again, my favorite shop I’ve been to in the city so far.
Conveniently located when I come to Seattle. The bud tenders are rad and supper helpful, but much more importantly they are knowledgeable about what strains are of good quality, and what will help with my transplant pain and get me to sleep. So if you’re in the 206 and want to step up your weed game hit this Joint.
Strip mall style spot with a good headshot vibe and a great selection. They had great looking MAC and a nice Dolato. Both were fantastic. Prices were very fair and about in line with surrounding area. Didn’t explore the menu in depth because they had what I wanted, but this was not a tourist trap spot, it’s legit shop with bud tenders who seem to have good taste.
I like it. There’s a parking lot which is v Tite. Fair prices.
Ordering online doesn't work at all! Took them 3 weeks before I got a text that my order was being processed, I have gone into the store several times and the employees were rude and didn't know what I was talking about and I was just told repeatedly that "Yeah, our computers haven't been working well recently. We don't have your order, and if you can't remember exactly what you ordered, then we won't help you." Every other shop I have been to has had easy, efficient online ordering, that they take down from their website when their computers aren't working correctly nor has any other shop told me that I have to remember exactly what I ordered, when it was just a bunch of joints I had picked at random for fun! I would definitely go somewhere else if you can!
The staff are always friendly, and the store is well stocked! Great location in the U-District open late! <3
Great place for kush
Awesome store. I accidentally slipped my ID into a ripped portion of wallet during my visit. ;-) They have some good 3.5g, and 7g bags.
Their website is broken, leafy or whatever you use they don't update farms or company's not the percentages of CBS they do nothing this place is a joke. They first hand ruined their pre orders don't expect to get what you order. Very upset it's the closest rec shop near me.
Everyone given these clowns a positive rating has obviously never been to a quality location, they don't keep an up to date menu on their home site or leafly so don't bother trying to pre order. They'll lie yo you about what a product is sell it to you and act stupid when you come back to complain (kief isn't wax) Also they'll sit and talk with a customer for 15-20 mins with a line out the door. Not on 1 or 2 or 3 visits. But consistently, so if you like subpar service the u district joint is the perfect spot for you