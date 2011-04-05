elover on August 17, 2019

Ordering online doesn't work at all! Took them 3 weeks before I got a text that my order was being processed, I have gone into the store several times and the employees were rude and didn't know what I was talking about and I was just told repeatedly that "Yeah, our computers haven't been working well recently. We don't have your order, and if you can't remember exactly what you ordered, then we won't help you." Every other shop I have been to has had easy, efficient online ordering, that they take down from their website when their computers aren't working correctly nor has any other shop told me that I have to remember exactly what I ordered, when it was just a bunch of joints I had picked at random for fun! I would definitely go somewhere else if you can!