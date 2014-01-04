Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Just had a terrible encounter with a bud tender that left me speechless!!! The brother got "offended" because he couldn't count. My total was $36 and he didn't have enough ones to make change, so I offered to give him a dollar and he could give me back $5. He explained to me that if his till was off that it would come out of his pocket, and I told him it's the same thing. He went on to tell me how he was a black man who had just served 12 years in the penitentiary and he was offended by what I said. Sounds a little sensitive for someone who just got out the pen. Ijs 🤷🏾♀️
Alexiakathleen
on October 1, 2019
Fast and friendly service. Highly knowledgeable budtenders. No long lines or waits and greeted instantly with smiles at the door!
Lisamarie367
on September 15, 2019
Very unprofessional menu and online ordering system
MikeLotierzo1
on August 9, 2019
Great place
Scalper92
on August 3, 2019
Great service and costumer service
Sari.skies
on July 25, 2019
Best Joint selection EVER! My bro recommended it to me. Now this is my fav spot for joints! Love this place and awesome employees. Thank you, The Joint!
boverzet23
on June 8, 2019
Awesome place l. I go here all the time. definitely recommend
Aspeigh
on June 7, 2019
Best place to get bud !!!!
PriestG
on June 1, 2019
Amazing customer service!! Jenny really helped me as a first time customer!!!! Great work guys 👌🏾