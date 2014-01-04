chitowngirl708 on October 19, 2019

Just had a terrible encounter with a bud tender that left me speechless!!! The brother got "offended" because he couldn't count. My total was $36 and he didn't have enough ones to make change, so I offered to give him a dollar and he could give me back $5. He explained to me that if his till was off that it would come out of his pocket, and I told him it's the same thing. He went on to tell me how he was a black man who had just served 12 years in the penitentiary and he was offended by what I said. Sounds a little sensitive for someone who just got out the pen. Ijs 🤷🏾‍♀️