vapemeawaysac on June 27, 2019

As soon as you pass by Kana Co you notice it! The quaint cottage look, bright flowers, and chill small town vibe of Davis makes this dispensary unique. Every product is displayed beautifully, and you feel comfortable in this dispensary. Friendly budtenders make you feel welcome and the updated technology and look of the place lets you know you're in good hands and your I'm needs will be taken seriously. Kana Co knows how to deliver! They give back to their customers with deals, rewards, and demos! I have done many demos here for Heavy Hitters, and I always have a great experience. Customers are curious and the budtenders know their stuff! It seems like something cool is always going on! If you want a dispensary that will not disappoint and make you feel at home, then Kana Co is a great choice.