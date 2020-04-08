189 products
Baklava by Alien Labs
from Alien Labs
28.13%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Baklava
Strain
$89each
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by House
from House
17.73%
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Skunk Brothers
from Skunk Brothers
20.72%
THC
0%
CBD
GG #4
Strain
$10each
In-store only
GMA Cookies by LOUDPACK
from Loudpack
23%
THC
0.04%
CBD
GMA Cookies
Strain
$38each
In-store only
Skittlez by Cali Lyfted
from Cali Lyfted
15.83%
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
24K by Cali Lyfted
from Cali Lyfted
18.43%
THC
0%
CBD
24K
Strain
$5each
In-store only
24K by Cali Lyfted
from Cali Lyfted
18.35%
THC
0%
CBD
24K
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Sticky Papaya by Karma
from Karma
28.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sticky Papaya
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Glue by Pacific Stone
from Pacific Stone
16.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Glue
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Gushers by Connected
from Connected
28.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Gushers
Strain
$77each
In-store only
Berry Sorbet by Friendly Farms
from Friendly Farms
23.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry Sorbet
Strain
$63each
In-store only
Gelato by Cookies
from Cookies
21.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Key Lime Pie by LOUDPACK
from Loudpack
19.47%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$26each
In-store only
Purple Champagne by Friendly Farms
from Friendly Farms
26.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Champagne
Strain
$63each
In-store only
Calm by Canndescent
from Canndescent
25.48%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Calm
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Connect by Canndescent
from Canndescent
29.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Connect
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Charge by Canndescent
from Canndescent
26.63%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Charge
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Create by Canndescent
from Canndescent
23.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Create
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Premium Jack by Nug
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Chem #4 by Nug
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Motorbreath by Humboldt's Finest
from Humboldt's Finest
18%
THC
___
CBD
$39each
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert by Humboldt's Finest
from Humboldt's Finest
20%
THC
___
CBD
$39each
In-store only
Gelato by Humboldt's Finest
from Humboldt's Finest
19%
THC
___
CBD
$133each
In-store only
LA Kush - 1g Cartridge (Federal Reserve OG)
from Los Angeles Kush
70.86%
THC
___
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Kingpen - .5g Cartridge (Gelato)
from Kingpen
80.32%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Jack Herer by Humboldt Marijuana Co.
from Humboldt Marijuana Co.
67.8%
THC
___
CBD
$52each
In-store only
Lemon Skunk by Flavor
from Flavor
71%
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Blueberry Pie by Flavor
from Flavor
72.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Pie
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Berry Kush by House
from House
60.84%
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Himalaya - 1g Cartridge (Kashmir Kush)
from HIMALAYA
79%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Kashmir Kush
Strain
$58each
In-store only
Raw Garden - 1g Cartridge (Surf Beast)
from Raw Garden
85.4%
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Citrus Sap by RAW GARDEN
from Raw Garden
66.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Sap
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Slym'n Sap by RAW GARDEN
from Raw Garden
66.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Slym'n Sap
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Extreme Haze by RAW GARDEN
from Raw Garden
69.8%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Extreme Haze
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Jetty Extracts - .5g Cartridge (GDP)
from Jetty Extracts
75.78%
THC
4.15%
CBD
GranddaddyPurp
Strain
$34each
In-store only
Select - .5g Cartridge (Banana OG)
from Select Elite Oil
92.89%
THC
0.66%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$42each
In-store only
Stiiizy - .5g Pod (1:1 Mango)
from STIIIZY
43.8%
THC
30.9%
CBD
Mango 1:1
Strain
$46each
In-store only
Salted Melon by Cali Kosher
from Cali Kosher
70.51%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Salted Melon
Strain
$32each
In-store only
Bubba Kush by Flavor
from Flavor
66%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$16each
In-store only
punch breath by Flavor
from Flavor
75%
THC
1%
CBD
punch breath
Strain
$16each
In-store only
12345