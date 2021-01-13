Rachael was such a great help, this place has a great atmosphere and wonderful staff. I'll be coming back not only for the service + quality but also thanks to Rachael and her thoughtful help as I shopped around!
I love everyone at the kind castle. However there have been times I have come in and had a bud tender by the name of dante, try and sell me something I didnt want or need. If I ask for dabs he gets flower or vice versa. When you go try to get the bud tender thomas. He is absolutely incredible and knows his cannabis.