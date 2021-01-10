The Knights of Cannabis The Kind Castle is a recreational, castle themed Marijuana Dispensary Located in Nederland, Colorado. Recreational cannabis users aged 21 make their way across a hanging drawbridge to access an archaic castle; home to only top shelf cannabis products. The Kind Castle interior is blanketed with rustic brick walls and plush violet velvet seats to create a medieval castle experience that you will not forget. All menu items are hand-selected from only the finest growers and marijuana infused products manufacturers throughout the state of Colorado. The Kind Castle team prides itself on working exclusively with grade A marijuana growers who cultivate their cannabis using only organic soils, along with no non-organic herbicides, pesticides, and/or fungicides. The Kind Castle team operates in full compliance with the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and Department of Revenue, and is proud to offer Nederland canna customers an inventory of only top-quality products that will far exceed that of the other dispensaries in the surrounding areas. The Kind Castle Staff will always be available to assist cannabis users with questions in-person, by phone, and by email Menu The Kind Castle works with a team of local cannabis growers and infused products manufacturers to compose a menu of grade-A products. Dab on terpene-rich concentrates extracted by vendors like Chronic Creations and Summit Concentrates. The collection of concentrates includes Live Resin, Live Badder, Wax, Shatters, Syringes in strain-specific half and full-gram flavors, a variety to please any cannabis consumer! Parachute canna users can also medicate discreetly with name-brand vape cartridges and disposable pens by AiroPro, Shift, Summit Concentrates, Lucky Turtle, and Eureka. The shelves are stocked with edibles fit for royalty, from candy to beverages; The Kind Castle team carries items like Cheeba Chews, Green Hornet, Robhots, Dixie, and Wana Gummies; along with Coda, Blue Kudu, and Sinsere brands for all of your chocolate needs. Keef Cola 10mg and 100mg Mocktails are available for infused beverages. We also carry Ripple and Lucky Turtle for a discrete, day to day option for our customers as well. Find relaxation and relief at The Kind Castle from our topical products! Melt into euphoria with our Escape Artist's or CBx Sciences creams and oils! Or try an infused topical patch to find the relief you've been searching for. All of our topical products have a great balance of THC and CBD to match the needs of everyone! All menu prices include tax so you will never be surprised by any huge hike in price at the cash register. As far as payment goes; The Kind Castle accepts cash as a form of payment with an ATM located on-site and within the dispensary for your convenience. We will soon be accepting debit cards with an added transaction fee. Deals You will also receive 30% off ALL accessories with the purchase of your ounce. There are every day $25 Eighths, $50 Quarters, 420 Joint Specials, and Daily Deals. Additional discounts include a 20% discount to Veterans, Industry professionals and Boulder County residents. Finally, Medical Marijuana cardholders will receive a 15% discount as well; all discounts will only apply to items not already on sale and do not include ANY flower items or disposable cartridges. Customers who spend their birthday with The Kind Castle will be gifted with a penny joint to help you celebrate! Service Location Canna consumers will find The Kind Castle located in Nederland, CO 90 South Hwy 119. Recreational marijuana patrons travel from all over the state of Colorado to find the highest-grade cannabis products that are located within the Castle walls. The Kind Castle provides services to customers 21 ALL across he beautiful state of Colorado! The dispensary staff also welcomes out-of-state and international marijuana customers that are 21 .