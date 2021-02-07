I was in there last week and Trey helped me. He definitely enjoys his job and was very helpful. He pointed out the CDC vape cartridges and they taste great! The trophy case is really impressive also! Never seen one in a dispensary!
I liked how when I entered the front of the store they paged me in immediately and then once i got to the lobby area, it was very clean and organized as well as the hospitality being top notch. The weed server, Trey, was very helpful and kind in sharing what he thought would be a good product for me. Definitely would recommend!