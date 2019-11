SpicyCurlyFryz on April 7, 2019

First timer with cannabis stuff. After asking about concentrates for my migraines I was recommended by the clerk to try an edible for pain relief. He told me it would relax me and make me feel happy. Worst experience ever after eating it. Had a massive panic attack. A couple weeks later I stopped by KushKlub and they know their cannabis. found a superior product for migraines and picked up a little something to help me sleep.