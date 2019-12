midnightsky on May 12, 2019

This used to be my go to shop because it is right by my house, until I found the glory of online ordering. This shop does not do online ordering and does not keep its online menu up to date. Everything in this store is also markedly more expensive than in surrounding stores. I recently had to stop in last minute and the bud tender seemed irritated to have to work with me. They did not have what I was looking for (even though they had it on their leafly menu) and they did not want to help me find something similar. Even though it's a farther drive, I will stick to Kushmans in Lynnwood.