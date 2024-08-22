The Landing - Monroe
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & NON-MEDICAL

The Landing - Monroe

Monroe, OH
366.8 miles away
About this dispensary

The Landing - Monroe

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 5
1312 Hamilton Lebanon Road E, Monroe, OH
Call (513) 823-9787
Visit website
License CCD000134-00
StorefrontMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm

Photos of The Landing - Monroe

Promotions at The Landing - Monroe

Updates from The Landing - Monroe

1 Review of The Landing - Monroe

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
August 22, 2024
First time buying recreational in Ohio. The staff were all extremely nice. The woman at the front desk greeted me and made me feel very welcome. I did t have a lot to spend, and the budtender was very helpful. 5 out of 5 stars.
