The Liv
The Liv
dispensary
Recreational

The Liv

Putnam, CT
355.8 miles away
Loading...
106 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

The Liv

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
97 Providence Pike, Suite 4, Putnam, CT
Send a message
Call 8603159093
Visit website
License ACRE.0004289
ATMCash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

Photos of The Liv

Show all photos

Promotions at The Liv

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from The Liv

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of The Liv