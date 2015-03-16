This shop has sold me multiple faulty cartridges and I have been very forgiving and have brought them back and got them exchanged. Yesterday I brought another faulty cartridge back and was being helped by a bud tender who was more than happy to solve the situation. We were interrupted by the “manager” named “Nick” who ran out from the back (maskless) and proceeded to scream at me to leave (over and over) and told me I was breaking the law. I was unaware of the return policy, bc they only have one tiny piece of paper on the back of their shop door explaining it. The manager did not explain what was happening to me but continued to scream at me to get out till I eventually ran out sobbing. I was verbally assaulted and gaslit in-front of entire store of customers and employees. I have tried speaking with the GM of The Lodge but have gotten the most appalling and disrespectful responses. I can confirm that this is a money hungry business that does not care about their customers (or women in general). As a single women who uses cannabis for medical reasons, this was terrifying and triggering situation. I advise anyone using cannabis to go to another dispensary.