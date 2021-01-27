DISPENSARY
The Mint Cannabis - Miami Pinelake
In-store purchasing only
11 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Miami Pinelake
T........3
January 27, 2021
The only complaint I have is that the packaging they use for the pre-rolls are single use plastic! Such a waste! I’m no longer going to buy pre-rolls from Columbia Care. Please think about the environment! Metal or cardboard packaging is better than plastic!
E........g
June 29, 2023
Out of all dispensaries in Miami this particular one is probably the best of all, fully equipped with the best inventory, amazing daily deals and discounts with the most knowledgeable and professional staff. And the best is there is no-wait-time to get attended, usually is after they check your ID you get service (bye-bye forever to Trueleave)
j........0
March 31, 2023
The best dispensary in south Florida hands down. Best prices, best quality, best taste, best effects, and the best service. Do not delay, shop there today. I have been going for a few years has never let me down.
M........r
August 23, 2022
Anthony is and will always be our go to guy at this location! His knowledge about cannabis and promotions is incredible! His service is incredible too! Every time we go here we look forward to seeing his smile. What an amazing place and it’s all because of Anthony! Did I mention he has great hair?! :)
D........8
March 15, 2022
First time at this dispensary and the staff was very friendly from the moment I walked in the door. Christian was extremely helpful in picking out flower that would work for my chronic pain. Definitely coming back! Highly recommend this location.
s........2
July 7, 2022
Knowledgeable staff, excellent products. Join the mailing list, get different discounts everyday on different products. I've tried their Tincture, Vape, mostly the Flower, excellent!. They now offer 35% discount for Seniors over 60yrs on Saturdays. Excellent!. I'll see y'all Saturday's
P........6
June 20, 2022
First time at cannabist. 5⭐ recommended to everyone go check this dispensary out you will love it. Not only was all my questions answered by@CHRISTIAN. Which was extremely knowledgeable. There products are 5⭐ GRADE A.
M........R
August 28, 2021
First time here. Awesome people. Nice to be in a place that doesn't push for what you don't want. Besides, this is the only place in Miami that carries Green Crack! I gave the quality 5 stars but haven't tested the product yet. will be back for that
n........e
September 13, 2022
Thank you Conner and Anthony for such a warm and informative experience. See you soon!
L........m
October 20, 2021
The budtenders were all so thoughtful and helpful. As a novice, I needed and appreciate the support. I am very grateful.
c........A
September 4, 2021
Columbia Care services is awesome, gotta shot up Pablo, Marijuana specialist!