The Mint Cannabis - Miami Pinelake
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Accessory
Columbia Care is one of the nation’s largest and most experienced manufacturers and providers of medical cannabis products and services. Working in collaboration with some of the most renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers in the world, Columbia Care is a patient-centered healthcare company setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, caring and innovation for a rapidly expanding new industry. Our vision is to solve some of the world’s most challenging unmet medical needs, and our mission is to improve lives through product innovation, research and patient experience.
Leafly member since 2020
- 12083 SW 117 Ave, Miami, FL
- call 305-692-0317
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 55
- License MMTC-2017-0011
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8pm
Open until 8pm ET
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
T........3
January 27, 2021
The only complaint I have is that the packaging they use for the pre-rolls are single use plastic! Such a waste! I’m no longer going to buy pre-rolls from Columbia Care. Please think about the environment! Metal or cardboard packaging is better than plastic!
E........g
June 29, 2023
Out of all dispensaries in Miami this particular one is probably the best of all, fully equipped with the best inventory, amazing daily deals and discounts with the most knowledgeable and professional staff. And the best is there is no-wait-time to get attended, usually is after they check your ID you get service (bye-bye forever to Trueleave)
j........0
March 31, 2023
The best dispensary in south Florida hands down. Best prices, best quality, best taste, best effects, and the best service. Do not delay, shop there today. I have been going for a few years has never let me down.
M........r
August 23, 2022
Anthony is and will always be our go to guy at this location! His knowledge about cannabis and promotions is incredible! His service is incredible too! Every time we go here we look forward to seeing his smile. What an amazing place and it’s all because of Anthony! Did I mention he has great hair?! :)