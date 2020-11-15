DISPENSARY
The Mint Cannabis - Orlando
16 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Orlando
F........e
November 15, 2020
Love this place!! Employees are always nice, will speak with you about anything and if they dont have a flower you like they spend the time looking for one that is closet. My online orders are allways done quickly. I get texted when products hit and when the have deals.
i........l
January 9, 2020
My first visit, Love it. Everyone was very welcoming and happy to assist. More importantly the FLOWER is top shelf quality. I am always skeptical but I’m glad I drove 40 minutes over to try it. The Tangie and Cream is perfect for me.. Totally worth it! Thanks Gion for the great recommendation. Coming back soon to try all the product
d........5
December 14, 2022
The staff was very helpful and very attentive I will definitely be returning
j........8
December 24, 2019
Great experience from the moment I walked in the door until the moment I left. They have some of the best flower I've seen in Central Florida - the buds were huge and sticky. Definitely making this my go-to location for flower. ACDC is great for my inflammation and the Mint Chip gave me a really good calm. Can't recommend them enough.
j........q
October 23, 2021
The staff was very friendly! I live over 40 minutes away and I will definitely come back to this location.
D........3
December 21, 2019
Columbia Care Fl did not disappoint on the quality of the product I've tried 4 out of 7 of their strains and I'd 'highly' recommend as the effects last for hours instead of minutes like other dispensaries here in Florida. thank you Columbia Care for growing a product that helps me.
v........7
January 8, 2020
As someone who also works in the industry I was extremely impressed with the quality of the flower, the set up of the store and the friendliness of the staff
c........i
June 27, 2021
my favorite dispensary!
K........y
January 16, 2020
So far so pleased! This place has a great atmosphere, and impeccable service. I’m in love with (the quality of) this flower.
F........1
January 20, 2020
best flower hands down
D........7
January 1, 2021
Highly professional staff, quality products, focused on patient care.
i........7
March 11, 2020
Came in from Clermont so glad I did! The flower looks great and taste even better. GDP is literally covered in soooo many trichomes. The staff was very polite, love the drive-through option! Well done! Will return....
A........e
February 6, 2020
Love the flower and the service is amazing!
M........1
March 31, 2021
Great products. Amazing flower. No edibles Do not accept canpay No lobby - door locked
B........b
February 3, 2020
Their THC does nothing for me.
W........n
April 9, 2020
Do you have sales and send text messages when they’re happening. Are there any specials for first-time customers with ongoing promotions. Do you offer free delivery