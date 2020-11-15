About Columbia Care Inc. Columbia Care Inc. is one of the largest and most experienced multi-state operators in the medical cannabis industry, with licenses in 15 jurisdictions in the US and the EU. With over 1.2 million sales transactions since its inception, Columbia Care is a patient-centered organization setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, caring and innovation, working in collaboration with some of the most renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers in the world. The Company is committed to providing the type of education and transparency patients deserve and quality of product that clinicians expect. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com. PEOPLE FIRST We aim to restore empathy in medicine to improve patient outcomes and overall health and wellness EXPERT ADVICE Our patient-centric focus includes one-on-one consultations and follow-ups with pharmacists and experts, enabling individualized care on your personal health and wellness journey. PRODUCTS WORTHY OF TRUST With a focus on clean cultivation, superior quality, and positive patient outcomes, we offer brands and products that meet high standards of potency, purity, and predictability. Our proprietary, patent-pending medical brands define Medical Cannabis. TheraCeed™, ClaraCeed™ and EleCeed™ are pharmaceutical-quality and come in a variety of formats, including hard-pressed tablets, suppositories, vapes, and lotions. PATIENT TESTIMONIALS With over one million patient interactions, we’re proud of the positive outcomes we’ve helped create. For powerful stories about how Columbia Care has impacted patients’ lives, click here. RESEARCH AND DATA Fueling innovation and improving patient outcomes UNIVERSITY PARTNERSHIPS We have established partnerships with some of the world’s leading research institutions, universities, and medical schools to further medical cannabis research, allowing for timely and relevant data collection and analysis, to drive future innovation. PROPRIETARY DATA We analyze patient and research data to identify new insights, that enable innovation in patient care and treatment, leading to new IP and improved patient experiences. RELENTLESS INNOVATION From products to service, we innovate to provide better products, patient experiences, and better patient outcomes. #100MILLION INITIATIVE Columbia Care - Leading The Fight Against Opioids Columbia Care is leading the fight against opioid addiction by helping to launch the #100Million initiative. BRINGING QUALITY, EXPERTISE AND TRUST TO CANNABIS We put patients and people first. By providing a portfolio of high-quality cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, leveraging data and research to fuel innovation, and improving access to cannabis and plant-based solutions, we aim to lead the industry. Columbia Care Inc. is one of the largest and most experienced multi-state operators in the medical cannabis industry, with licenses in 15 jurisdictions in the US and the EU. With over 1,000,000 successful sales transactions since its inception, Columbia Care is a patient-centered organization setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, caring and innovation, working in collaboration with some of the most renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers in the world. The Company is committed to providing the type of education and transparency patients deserve and quality of product that clinicians expect. COLUMBIA CARE LAUNCHES "100,000,000 WAYS TO BREAK THE OPIOID CRISIS" INITIATIVE Columbia Care to partner with experts at Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine for initial phase of nationwide study on medical cannabis’s impact on opioid use for pain NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Columbia Care Inc. (“Columbia Care”, or the “Company”) (NEO: CCHW), a leading international medical cannabis company, today announced the launch of its new initiative, “100,000,000 Ways to Break the Opioid Crisis,” a nationwide effort to test whether precisely-formulated medical cannabis can be a safe and effective alternative to opioids for pain. Columbia Care is kicking off the “100,000,000 Ways to Break the Opioid Crisis” initiative by providing its precisely-formulated pharmaceutical-quality cannabis-based medicines for a precedent-setting study to determine whether medical cannabis can reduce participants’ dependence on opioid use in managing pain. This study, which is being conducted at Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, will add to the body of knowledge to inform healthcare practices and public policies in this arena. The study is expected to be expanded to other hospitals throughout New York State and, ultimately, to other states where Columbia Care’s formulated medical cannabis products are also available. Renowned addiction experts Dr. Chinazo Cunningham and Dr. Julia Arnsten, who are both researchers at Montefiore and Einstein, are leading the study. DISCOVER HOW COLUMBIA CARE ARE DEVELOPING PRODUCTS TO MEET AN UNMET CLINICAL NEED IN WOMEN SUFFERING FROM PELVIC CONDITIONS. As one of the nation’s most experienced producers of medical cannabis products, Columbia Care is committed to helping patients suffering from a wide range of state permitted qualifying conditions, including pelvic conditions. It is a fact that female pelvic organs have a very high density of cannabinoid receptors (Brents, 2016). Current knowledge of the endocannabinoid system doesn’t explain the reason for this high number of receptors in the gynaecological urinary tract, but often this system is used to maintain a homeostatic balance in the body. The fact that the vagina has a mucous membrane that can readily absorb medicinal products makes vaginal suppositories uniquely suited to treating conditions affecting the women’s reproductive system, as they target the issue right at its source. It is also obvious that only quality products should be delivered in this manner to avoid irritation and additional inflammation. The increased public awareness surrounding the use of cannabis for women’s health and the promising research discussed throughout this article put Columbia Care at the forefront of this movement with the debut of their pharmaceutical quality vaginal suppositories. This article summarises the existing scientific evidence regarding cannabis for women’s health concerns, and how these products are already transforming the treatment paradigm for women suffering from these conditions. Columbia Care is constantly searching for new ways to address conditions associated with women’s health and as a result of these efforts, it has become one of the only medical cannabis companies to develop vaginal suppositories. These are the newest medicinal format addition to their proprietary portfolio of cannabis-based medicines, which already includes tinctures, vaporisation oils and hard-pressed tablets. All formulations are available for women’s health indications (within state guidelines), and for many of these conditions, such as insomnia, one of these traditional formats may be the best option. The vaginal suppositories are an important option for patients who may want rapid delivery of cannabinoids to the pelvic organs.