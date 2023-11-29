dispensary
The Nic Fix
Pompano Beach, Florida
897.7 miles away
42 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
The Nic Fix
The Nic Fix Smoke shop is your ultimate destination for all things CBD, THC, Smoke, And Vape. We've got everything you need. Our wide-ranging selection includes top-tier vape products, a diverse array of smoke accessories, various e-cigarettes, as well as an assortment of CBD, Delta-9, THC-A, Delta-8, Pre-Rolls, Concentrates, Dabs, Cartriges, Disposable THC Vapes, and much more! We are located in the plaza of "West Marine" across from the pompano beach park!
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 0
818 N Federal Hwy , Pompano Beach, FL
License 16-8018368604-3
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefront
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
Photos of The Nic Fix
Show all photos