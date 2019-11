hazzer76 on July 7, 2017

Came here on my 3rd trip to Amsterdam. A small and cosy little coffeeshop by the canal, just outside of the business of the centre. The budtender/barista was a funny and sarcastic kind of guy (local of course), but friendly and let me have a close up look and smell of the flowers! There was also a fantastic tea selection (I recommend a Super Silver Haze and Vanilla Tea combination). Prices were fair and the teas also inexpensive! If you prefer a smoke by the canal at a more local and quieter coffeeshop (with 90's hip hop on then speakers), I highly recommend it.